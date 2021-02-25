The biggest snowstorm of the season dropped a blanket of white over Colorado Springs and El Paso County Wednesday night and Thursday morning, causing delays, closings and car crashes throughout the region.
Parts of the city were hit with up to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Nearly 6 inches fell near Colorado Springs Airport. Fountain got close to 5 inches of snow, and Monument had a little over 3 inches, according to the agency.
Area school districts were closed Thursday, though most still offered online instruction. Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station told non-mission essential personnel not to report to work.
Snow and ice-covered roadways caused several crashes on area streets and highways, including a morning collision between a car and a semitruck on Highway 24 that killed both people inside the car, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The Colorado Springs Police Department went on Accident Alert status at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday as the snowfall got heavier and road conditions began to deteriorate. Department officials said the alert would remain in effect until at least nightfall Thursday.
Residential plow teams were working overtime in the northwest, southwest, and eastern parts of the city, according to city operations manager Jack Ladley.
Colorado Springs Utilities said its customers did not experience significant power or water issues due to the snow.
“Extreme variations in temperature is where we tend to see more water and power outages,” said agency spokeswoman Jennifer Kemp. “It was cold today, but not extremely cold.”
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 42 degrees, but wind gusts could get as high as 40 mph, the weather service predicts. Colorado Springs police are cautioning residents to remain careful on the roads.
“Go slow, turn your lights on, and leave plenty of space between you and other drivers,” an official tweeted.