The weekend snowstorm along the Front Range left many major roads in the Colorado Springs area closed Monday with snow and ice.
Here's a look at road conditions as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and State Patrol:
- Northbound Interstate 25 between Interquest Parkway and Castle Rock
- Southbound Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument
- U.S. 24 in both directions from Colorado Springs to Limon
- Colorado 94 in both directions from the Space Village area of east Colorado Springs to Limon
- Colorado 105 in both directions from Monument to Sedalia
- Colorado 83 in both directions between Franktown and the El Paso County line
- Colorado 94 both directions from Colorado Springs to Punkin Center
See cotrip.org for statewide road and travel updates.
