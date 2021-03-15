The weekend snowstorm along the Front Range left many major roads in the Colorado Springs area closed Monday with snow and ice.

Here's a look at road conditions as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and State Patrol:

- Northbound Interstate 25 between Interquest Parkway and Castle Rock

- Southbound Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument

- U.S. 24 in both directions from Colorado Springs to Limon

- Colorado 94 in both directions from the Space Village area of east Colorado Springs to Limon

- Colorado 105 in both directions from Monument to Sedalia

- Colorado 83 in both directions between Franktown and the El Paso County line

- Colorado 94 both directions from Colorado Springs to Punkin Center

See cotrip.org for statewide road and travel updates.

