While operations at Colorado Springs Airport are functioning smoothly despite sub-zero temperatures and icy conditions Thursday, weather patterns elsewhere in the country could impact local travelers throughout the day, according to airport spokesperson Dana Schield.

Snow crews are on the ground and runway clearing is underway, Schield said, but the "domino effect" of flights being canceled at other airports has led to some local disruptions.

“We have seen a lot of delays and cancellations, but most of that is for weather and the airlines have made those decisions," Schield said. "But as far as everything at the airport, we have everything moving smoothly.”

According to the municipal airport's live flight information page, most arrivals and departures scheduled for Thursday morning have been delayed by under an hour. Most afternoon departures remain on schedule, but Schield said it's "too early to tell" how the national flight network will impact local travelers throughout the day.

More than 300 flight cancellations were reported at Denver International Airport, according to Flight Aware, with 10 reported in Colorado Springs between Wednesday night and early Thursday.

To minimize personal travel disruptions, travelers should leave extra time in their itineraries and arrive early to the airport to accommodate heavy holiday traffic or potential rebooking plans.

"Make sure you check your status and your flight pretty consistently - I suggest owning your airlines app," Schield said. "If your flight hasn't been impacted, make sure you check the flight before leaving for the airport."

Click or tap here for Colorado Springs Airport flight status information.

Click or tap here for Denver International Airport flight status information.