Colorado's snowpack remains quite a bit off from normal, according a report Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Colorado is at 90% of the to-date median and 83% of the median peak snowpack number, with the median date of that peak falling on April 8.
It's unlikely the state will gain much ground toward reaching 100% of the median on either metric.
Data by the National Weather Service shows that Colorado has a slight chance of seeing above-norm precipitation during the middle of April, though the state is likely to see below-norm precipitation during much of the month after that.
A small amount of precipitation was expected to fall in the mountains on Saturday night, with the possibility of a couple inches accumulating on higher elevation peaks and ridges. Tuesday and Wednesday could bring a potentially significant storm to parts of the state. Exactly what this ends up looking like remains unclear, but blizzard conditions could be possible.
Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said Friday that it's still too early to say what kind of the impact next week's projected storm could have, but added that the mountains probably will see snow while the eastern plains are expected to remain dry.
Though April is typical one of the snowiest months of the year, Colorado Springs has not seen any significant snowfall so far.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows, as of Friday, that about 83% of the state is experiencing drought conditions — compared to 92% this time last year.