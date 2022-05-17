Temperatures and low precipitation continue to pull the Colorado snowpack below normal levels this month, with areas of southern Colorado nearing runout. The northwestern slopes are faring better, but snowmelt has picked up in the past 10-14 days, due to rapid warmup.

The snowpack across the state is at 55% of the 20-year median. In early April, it was at 90%.

Contributing factors include temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation. Rain and snowfall boost the snowpack, according to snow survey supervisor Brian Domonkos with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Significant portions of Colorado precipitation have been below normal in the last 30 days,” Domonkos said. Last month, the Colorado Springs area received just 0.01 inches of precipitation, which falls below a 20-year average of 1.04 inches. Below-average rainfalls also were recorded in Denver and Pueblo by the National Weather Service.

A little over 91% of the state is experiencing drought, with most of this area categorized as moderate or severe drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor expects these conditions to persist.

It is unlikely that Colorado reservoirs will be able to fully recover this season.

Should the latest weather patterns continue, the snowpack can be expected to continue melting at similar rates, according to Becky Bolinger, assistant state climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center.

However, Colorado is expecting storm conditions this weekend with much cooler-than-average temperatures, rain, and heavy snow in the higher elevations, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

This weather has the potential to stall the melt rates or even bump up the snowpack, Bolinger said.

Despite the forecast, snowmelt over the next month will contribute to drier conditions and drought, which introduces questions about fire danger.

“My main concern for the southern mountains is early melt-out means higher risk of wildfire,” Bolinger said. She explained that more days without snow increases the number of days where wildfires could occur.

June is expected to be a high-risk month for this area.

A burn ban went into place Monday in El Paso County after three significant fire incidents last week. The High Park fire in Teller County also continues to burn, and has stretched to 1,572 acres. Containment is at 37%.