Bighorn sheep Screenshot 2022-02-20 134657.jpg

As one bighorn sheep takes time for a nap in the snow, two others take time to look over their surroundings earlier this month at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs. Photo by David Munns, Colorado Springs.

Snow is expected Monday but the storms have made an impact across the state, including Denver, which recorded nearly 5 inches, forecasters say. Colorado Springs, on the other hand, received just 0.3 inches on Sunday, the weather service reported.

According the National Weather Service in Pueblo, here are some of the latest snow totals across the state, as of Monday morning:

Colorado Springs - 0.3 inches

1 north-northeast of Fountain - 3 inches

6 miles south-southwest of Black Forest - 2.5 inches

3 miles east of Monument - 1.8 inches

4 miles north of Florissant - 1.7 inches

2 miles north-northeast of Fountain - 1 inch

3 miles east-northeast of Manitou Springs - 1 inch

4 miles northwest of Peterson AFB - 1 inch

As of Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner 9News in Denver:

Denver - 4.8 inches

Wheat Ridge - 2.7 inches

Denver International Airport - 4.1 inches

Hayden - 2 inches

Carbondale - 2.3 inches

Cedaredge - 1.7 inches

Flagler - 4 inches

Edwards - 1 inch

Glenwood Springs - 2.7 inches

Gunnison - 1.5 inches

Molas Pass - 6 inches

Montrose - 2.8 inches

Mt. Crested Butte - 11.5 inches

Oak Creek - 0.9 inches

Ouray - 2.3 inches

The Pinery - 2 inches

Ponderosa Park - 5.5 inches

Red Mountain Pass - 5 inches

Rifle - 0.5 inches

Silverton - 5.7 inches

Vail - 3.6 inches

Lakewood - 2.5 inches

Golden - 3.8 inches

Fort Collins - 3.5 inches

Frisco - 2.5 inches

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments