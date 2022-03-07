Snow is expected Monday but the storms have made an impact across the state, including Denver, which recorded nearly 5 inches, forecasters say. Colorado Springs, on the other hand, received just 0.3 inches on Sunday, the weather service reported.
According the National Weather Service in Pueblo, here are some of the latest snow totals across the state, as of Monday morning:
Colorado Springs - 0.3 inches
1 north-northeast of Fountain - 3 inches
6 miles south-southwest of Black Forest - 2.5 inches
3 miles east of Monument - 1.8 inches
4 miles north of Florissant - 1.7 inches
2 miles north-northeast of Fountain - 1 inch
3 miles east-northeast of Manitou Springs - 1 inch
4 miles northwest of Peterson AFB - 1 inch
As of Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner 9News in Denver:
Denver - 4.8 inches
Wheat Ridge - 2.7 inches
Denver International Airport - 4.1 inches
Hayden - 2 inches
Carbondale - 2.3 inches
Cedaredge - 1.7 inches
Flagler - 4 inches
Edwards - 1 inch
Glenwood Springs - 2.7 inches
Gunnison - 1.5 inches
Molas Pass - 6 inches
Montrose - 2.8 inches
Mt. Crested Butte - 11.5 inches
Oak Creek - 0.9 inches
Ouray - 2.3 inches
The Pinery - 2 inches
Ponderosa Park - 5.5 inches
Red Mountain Pass - 5 inches
Rifle - 0.5 inches
Silverton - 5.7 inches
Vail - 3.6 inches
Lakewood - 2.5 inches
Golden - 3.8 inches
Fort Collins - 3.5 inches
Frisco - 2.5 inches