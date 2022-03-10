Bighorn sheep Screenshot 2022-02-20 134657.jpg

As one bighorn sheep takes time for a nap in the snow, two others take time to look over their surroundings earlier this month at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs. Photo by David Munns, Colorado Springs.

Snow continues to fall Thursday. But so far, the snowstorm has made significant impacts across Colorado, including in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

According to the National Weather Service and Gazette news partner 9News, here are some of the latest snow totals across the state, as of Thursday morning:

Colorado Springs - 0.8 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass - 9 inches

Steamboat Springs - 7.8 inches

Rye - 7.6 inches

Kiowa - 6.5 inches

Cameron Pass - 6 inches

Loveland Pass - 6 inches

Silverthorne - 6 inches

Snowmass Village - 5.2 inches

Beulah - 5 inches

Boulder - 4.9 inches

Echo Lake - 4.5 inches

Guanella Pass - 4.5 inches

Ward - 4.5 inches

Fort Collins - 3.5 inches

Elizabeth - 3 inches

Loveland Pass - 3 inches

Ponderosa Park - 3 inches

Lone Tree - 2.6 inches

Black Forest - 2.5 inches

Crested Butte - 2.5 inches

Leadville - 2.3 inches

Niwot - 2.2 inches

Castle Pines - 2.1 inches

Nederland - 2 inches

Lafayette - 1.7 inches

Denver Central Park - 1.5 inches

Denver International Airport - 1.5 inches

Grand Lake - 1.5 inches

Alma - 1.5 inches

Erie - 1.2 inches

Thornton - 1.1 inches

Arvada - 1.1 inches

Northglenn - 1 inch

Air Force Academy - 0.8 inch

Westminster - 0.6 inch

Greeley - 0.5 inch

Loveland - 0.5 inch

