Snow continues to fall Thursday. But so far, the snowstorm has made significant impacts across Colorado, including in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.
According to the National Weather Service and Gazette news partner 9News, here are some of the latest snow totals across the state, as of Thursday morning:
Colorado Springs - 0.8 inches
Rabbit Ears Pass - 9 inches
Steamboat Springs - 7.8 inches
Rye - 7.6 inches
Kiowa - 6.5 inches
Cameron Pass - 6 inches
Loveland Pass - 6 inches
Silverthorne - 6 inches
Snowmass Village - 5.2 inches
Beulah - 5 inches
Boulder - 4.9 inches
Echo Lake - 4.5 inches
Guanella Pass - 4.5 inches
Ward - 4.5 inches
Fort Collins - 3.5 inches
Elizabeth - 3 inches
Loveland Pass - 3 inches
Ponderosa Park - 3 inches
Lone Tree - 2.6 inches
Black Forest - 2.5 inches
Crested Butte - 2.5 inches
Leadville - 2.3 inches
Niwot - 2.2 inches
Castle Pines - 2.1 inches
Nederland - 2 inches
Lafayette - 1.7 inches
Denver Central Park - 1.5 inches
Denver International Airport - 1.5 inches
Grand Lake - 1.5 inches
Alma - 1.5 inches
Erie - 1.2 inches
Thornton - 1.1 inches
Arvada - 1.1 inches
Northglenn - 1 inch
Air Force Academy - 0.8 inch
Westminster - 0.6 inch
Greeley - 0.5 inch
Loveland - 0.5 inch