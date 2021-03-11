Forecasters are predicting up to two feet of snow near Monument and possibly a rain and snow mix in Colorado Springs over the upcoming weekend even as the track of the incoming snowstorm remains in flux. 

The storm is highly volatile, complex and difficult to track, but it is not expected to bring the same intense winds and conditions as the bomb cyclone the region saw two years ago in March, said Greg Heavener, with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Here's a look at a few snow forecasts as of Thursday.

SNOW TOTALS FORECAST FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE (Friday night into Monday)

Denver - 18-24 inches

Castle Rock - 18-24 inches

Woodland Park - 18-24 inches

Leadville - 12-18 inches

Colorado Springs - 6-8 inches

Calhan - 8-12 inches

Rush - 6 inches

Limon - 4-6 inches

Pueblo - 1-2 inches

Cañon City - 1-2 inches

Westcliffe - 4-6 inches

Rye - 4-6 inches

Walsenburg - 3-4 inches

Wolf Creek Pass - 4-6 inches

Buena Vista - 4-6 inches

Salida - 1-2 inches

Gunnison - 2-3 inches

Aspen - 6-8 inches

Glenwood Springs - 2-3 inches

SNOW TOTALS FORECAST FROM KKTV (mainly Saturday and Sunday)

Monument - 12 to 20-plus inches

Woodland Park - 12 to 20-plus inches 

Cascade - 12-20 inches

Colorado Springs - 2-6 inches

Black Forest - 12 to 20-plus inches

Fountain - 2-6 inches

Falcon - 6-10 inches

Ellicott - 3-7 inches

Calhan - 8-14 inches

Penrose - 1-4 inches

Cripple Creek - 8-14 inches

Cañon City - 1-4 inches

O'Dell Isaac contributed to this report.

