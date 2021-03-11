Forecasters are predicting up to two feet of snow near Monument and possibly a rain and snow mix in Colorado Springs over the upcoming weekend even as the track of the incoming snowstorm remains in flux.
The storm is highly volatile, complex and difficult to track, but it is not expected to bring the same intense winds and conditions as the bomb cyclone the region saw two years ago in March, said Greg Heavener, with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here's a look at a few snow forecasts as of Thursday.
SNOW TOTALS FORECAST FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE (Friday night into Monday)
Denver - 18-24 inches
Castle Rock - 18-24 inches
Woodland Park - 18-24 inches
Leadville - 12-18 inches
Colorado Springs - 6-8 inches
Major Winter Storm will affect the Pikes Peak region this weekend. #cowx pic.twitter.com/tIh3glAIaO— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 11, 2021
Calhan - 8-12 inches
Rush - 6 inches
Limon - 4-6 inches
Pueblo - 1-2 inches
Cañon City - 1-2 inches
Westcliffe - 4-6 inches
Rye - 4-6 inches
Walsenburg - 3-4 inches
Wolf Creek Pass - 4-6 inches
Buena Vista - 4-6 inches
Salida - 1-2 inches
Gunnison - 2-3 inches
Aspen - 6-8 inches
Glenwood Springs - 2-3 inches
SNOW TOTALS FORECAST FROM KKTV (mainly Saturday and Sunday)
Monument - 12 to 20-plus inches
Woodland Park - 12 to 20-plus inches
Cascade - 12-20 inches
Colorado Springs - 2-6 inches
Black Forest - 12 to 20-plus inches
Fountain - 2-6 inches
Falcon - 6-10 inches
Ellicott - 3-7 inches
Calhan - 8-14 inches
Penrose - 1-4 inches
Cripple Creek - 8-14 inches
Cañon City - 1-4 inches
RELATED:
The wildest weather moments in Colorado Springs history
Get the latest Gazette headlines by signing up for our newsletters