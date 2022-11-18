Snow totals in the past 24 around around Colorado.
- Aurora: 4.5 inches
- Berthoud: 5.2 inches
- Boulder: 9-11 inches
- Colorado Springs, Peterson Space Force Base: 5 inches
- Colorado Springs, northwest: 4.5 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2.8 inches
- Denver, east: 4.8 inches
- Elizabeth: 4.5 inches
- Estes Park: 4.2 inches
- Golden: 12 inches
- Greeley: 2 inches
- Loveland: 3 inches
- Manitou Springs: 3.8 inches
- Monument: 2 inches
- Nederland: 6.3 inches
- Penrose: 2 inches
- Pueblo: 2 inches
- Rye: 4 inches
