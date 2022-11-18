Snow totals in the past 24 around around Colorado.

  • Aurora: 4.5 inches
  • Berthoud: 5.2 inches 
  • Boulder: 9-11 inches
  • Colorado Springs, Peterson Space Force Base: 5 inches
  • Colorado Springs, northwest: 4.5 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 2.8 inches
  • Denver, east: 4.8 inches
  • Elizabeth: 4.5 inches
  • Estes Park: 4.2 inches
  • Golden: 12 inches
  • Greeley: 2 inches
  • Loveland: 3 inches 
  • Manitou Springs: 3.8 inches
  • Monument: 2 inches
  • Nederland: 6.3 inches
  • Penrose: 2 inches
  • Pueblo: 2 inches
  • Rye: 4 inches
    Click here for the latest closings and delays in the Pikes Peak region.
