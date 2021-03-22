March continues to uphold its title as the snowiest month in Colorado after an overnight storm dropped powder along the Front Range.
Sunday evening into Monday morning saw several inches of more snow fall in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas just a week after a record-setting blizzard.
Here are some of the snow total report by the National Weather Service:
Updated: 7 a.m. Monday
- Colorado Springs: 6 inches
- Black Forest: 8.5 inches
- Monument: 8 inches
- Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches
- Woodland Park: 6 inches
- Florissant: 1.1 inches
- Castle Rock: 5 inches
- Denver: 3.1 inches
- Parker: 5.8 inches
- Golden: 4 inches
- Boulder: 2.6 inches
