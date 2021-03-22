March continues to uphold its title as the snowiest month in Colorado after an overnight storm dropped powder along the Front Range.

Sunday evening into Monday morning saw several inches of more snow fall in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas just a week after a record-setting blizzard.

Here are some of the snow total report by the National Weather Service:

Updated: 9:30 a.m. Monday

- Colorado Springs: 6 inches

- Air Force Academy: 10.4 inches

- Black Forest: 10 inches

- Monument: 8.2 inches

- Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches

- Perry Park: 10.5 inches

- Fountain: 3.8 inches

032321-news-snow 04.JPG
Llinda Railey cleans off her car in the Old North End on Monday, March 22, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

- Falcon: 7 inches

- Calhan: 6 inches

- Ellicott: 3.7 inches

Manitou Springs: 8.2 inches

- Cascade: 8 inches

- Woodland Park: 6 inches

- Florissant: 5 inches

- Cripple Creek: 9 inches

- Castle Rock: 9.6 inches

- Cañon City: 1.3 inches

- Texas Creek: 7 inches

- Buena Vista: 7 inches

- Salida: 1.2 inches

- Monarch Pass: 2 inches

- Denver: 4.6 inches

- Bailey: 10.7 inches

- Parker: 8.2 inches

- Pueblo West: 1.6 inches

- Golden: 4.3 inches

- Boulder: 2.8 inches

