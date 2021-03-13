031321-news-dg-snow-late 3.JPG

A sign advertising firewood for sale contrasts against the heavy snowfall near Conifer on March 13, 2021. By 6 p.m. on Saturday, several inches of snow had accumulated in the foothills west of Denver, and for the Denver metro area, several dozen inches of snow were forecast to fall through the end of the weekend. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)

A snowstorm that rolled into Colorado early Saturday morning dropped several inches of snow in the Pikes Peak region and across the state—and more was expected in a second wave of snow expected overnight into Sunday.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs had seen 1.5 inches. Five inches was reported in Black Forest, 2 inches was reported in Manitou Springs, 2.8 inches was reported in Falcon, 6 inches was reported in Monument, and both Security and Fountain had seen an inch of snow by Saturday night. 

Here's a look at more snow totals in Colorado, as reported by the National Weather Service: 

Arvada - 2.7 inches 

Aspen Springs - 6.1 inches 

Aurora - 2.1 inches 

Barr Lake -7 inches 

Berthoud - 4.5 inches 

Black Forest - 5 inches 

Boulder -3.9 inches 

Castle Rock - 3 inches 

Colorado Springs - 1.5 inches 

Denver - 3.3 inches 

DIA - 4.5 inches 

Echo Lake - 6 inches

Edgewater - 2 inches 

Elizabeth - 3.3 inches 

Estes Park 3.3 inches 

Evergreen - 3.5 inches 

Falcon - 2.8 inches

Florrisant - 1.1 inches

Fort Collins - 3 inches

Fountain - 1 inch

Foxfield - 3.5 inches

Genesee - 6 inches

Lone Tree - 2.9 inches

Loveland - 3.4 inches

Manitou Springs - 2 inches

Maysville - 9 inches

Meeker Park - 5 inches 

Monument - 6 inches 

Nederland - 8 inches 

Peterson Air Force Base  - 3 inches 

Ponderosa Park - 3 inches 

Rye - 7 inches

Security - 1 inch 

Westcliffe - 6 inches

Weston Pass -  9 inches

