A snowstorm that rolled into Colorado early Saturday morning continued into Sunday.

Here's a look at snow totals around the Colorado Springs area and elsewhere in Colorado over the past 24 hours as reported at by the National Weather Service. 

Here's a look at more snow totals in Colorado, as reported by the National Weather Service: 

Colorado Springs, Peterson Air Force Base - 5 inches 

Monument - 9.5-12 inches

Air Force Academy - 9 inches

Black Forest - 5-10 inches

Woodland Park - 12 inches

Pueblo West - 5 inches

Denver International Airport - 11.1 inches

Denver, downtown - 6.2 inches

Boulder - 8.9 inches

Longmont - 9-10 inches

Genesee - 11 inches

Fort Collins - 5-11 inches

Wellington - 14 inches

Penrose - 4 inches

Florissant - 7.9 inches

Beulah - 6 inches

Rye - 8 inches

Fountain - 1 inch

