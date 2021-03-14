A snowstorm that rolled into Colorado early Saturday morning continued into Sunday.
Here's a look at snow totals around the Colorado Springs area and elsewhere in Colorado over the past 24 hours as reported at by the National Weather Service.
Here's a look at more snow totals in Colorado, as reported by the National Weather Service:
Colorado Springs, Peterson Air Force Base - 5 inches
Monument - 9.5-12 inches
Air Force Academy - 9 inches
Black Forest - 5-10 inches
Woodland Park - 12 inches
Pueblo West - 5 inches
Denver International Airport - 11.1 inches
Denver, downtown - 6.2 inches
Boulder - 8.9 inches
Longmont - 9-10 inches
Genesee - 11 inches
Fort Collins - 5-11 inches
Wellington - 14 inches
Penrose - 4 inches
Florissant - 7.9 inches
Beulah - 6 inches
Rye - 8 inches
Fountain - 1 inch