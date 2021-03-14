A snowstorm that rolled into Colorado early Saturday morning continued into Sunday.
Here's a look at snow totals around the Colorado Springs area and elsewhere in Colorado over the past 24 hours as reported at by the National Weather Service.
Here's a look at more snow totals in Colorado, as reported by the National Weather Service:
Updated at 2:15 p.m. Sunday
Air Force Academy: 9 inches
Allenspark: 22 inches
Arvada: 17.5 inches
Aspen Park: 21 inches
Aspen Springs: 31 inches
Aurora: 8.9 inches
Bailey: 20 inches
Barr Lake: 8.6 inches
Bellvue: 28.5 inches
Bennett: 7.3 inches
Bergan Park: 17 inches
Berthoud: 15 inches
Beulah: 6 inches
Black Forest: 11.2 inches
Boulder: 13.7 inches
Breckenridge: 13.7 inches
Brighton: 9.5 inches
Brookvale: 16.3 inches
Broomfield: 11 inches
Buckley Air Force Base: 8 inches
Byers: 4 inches
Campion: 16 inches
Carter Lake: 9.5 inches
Castle Pines: 11.5 inches
Castle Rock: 8.1 inches
Chatfield Reservoir: 6.5 inches
Cheesman Reservoir: 9 inches
Cherry Creek Reservoir: 8.2 inches
Cherry Hills Village: 3.8 inches
Commerce City: 6 inches
Crescent Village: 20 inches
Dacono: 11.7 inches
Denver: 14.5 inches
Denver International Airport: 19.1 inches
Divide: 15 inches
Drake: 17.3 inches
Edgewater: 9.2 inches
Englewood: 9 inches
Elizabeth: 12 inches
Erie: 12 inches
Estes Park: 22.3 inches
Evergreen: 18 inches
Federal Heights: 13 inches
Firestone: 18.1 inches
Florissant: 7.9 inches
Fort Collins: 17 inches
Fort Morgan: 5 inches
Foxfield: 9 inches
Franktown: 9.8 inches
Genesee: 16.7 inches
Glen Haven: 22 inches
Golden: 14.7 inches
Greeley: 14 inches
Highlands Ranch: 9.5 inches
Horsetooth Mountain: 19 inches
Hygiene: 8 inches
Idaho Springs: 18.8 inches
Jamestown: 17.5 inches
Kittredge: 17.2 inches
Ken Caryl: 12.7 inches
Lafayette: 9.5 inches
Lakewood: 10 inches
Laporte: 15 inches
La Salle: 8.5 inches
Leadville: 10.1 inches
Littleton: 7.3 inches
Livermore: 25 inches
Lone Tree: 6 inches
Longmont: 13 inches
Louisville: 12.7 inches
Loveland: 19.5 inches
Marshall: 11 inches
Mead: 16 inches
Meeker Park: 14.9 inches
Milliken: 9.5 inches
Monument: 13.5 inches
Nederland: 28 inches
Niwot: 9.5 inches
Northglenn: 17.2 inches
Parker: 14.6 inches
Peterson Air Force Base: 5.7 inches
Pinecliffe: 23.1 inches
Pine Junction: 11.7 inches
Pinewood Springs: 16.5 inches
Ponderosa Park: 12 inches
Pueblo: 5.7 inches
Pueblo West: 5 inches
Red Feather Lakes: 25 inches
Rocky Flats: 8.6 inches
Rollinsville: 19 inches
Roxborough Park: 9 inches
Rye: 8 inches
Saint Mary's Glacier: 23.7 inches
Severance: 10.7 inches
Shaffers Crossing: 13 inches
Sheridan: 4.9 inches
Silver Plume: 24.2 inches
Sunshine: 11.8 inches
The Pinery: 8.4 inches
Thornton: 5.7 inches
Timnath: 17.4 inches
Tiny Town: 15 inches
Virginia Dale: 26 inches
Wellington: 18.8 inches
Westcliffe: 10 inches
Westminster: 15 inches
Wheat Ridge: 7.3 inches
Woodland Park: 12 inches