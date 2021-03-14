A snowstorm that rolled into Colorado early Saturday morning continued into Sunday.

Here's a look at snow totals around the Colorado Springs area and elsewhere in Colorado over the past 24 hours as reported at by the National Weather Service. 

Here's a look at more snow totals in Colorado, as reported by the National Weather Service: 

Updated at 2:15 p.m. Sunday

Air Force Academy: 9 inches

Allenspark: 22 inches

Arvada: 17.5 inches

Aspen Park: 21 inches

Aspen Springs: 31 inches

Aurora: 8.9 inches

Bailey: 20 inches

Barr Lake: 8.6 inches

Bellvue: 28.5 inches

Bennett: 7.3 inches

Bergan Park: 17 inches

Berthoud: 15 inches

Beulah: 6 inches

Black Forest: 11.2 inches

Boulder: 13.7 inches

Breckenridge: 13.7 inches

Brighton: 9.5 inches

Brookvale: 16.3 inches

Broomfield: 11 inches

Buckley Air Force Base: 8 inches

Byers: 4 inches

Campion: 16 inches

Carter Lake: 9.5 inches

Castle Pines: 11.5 inches

Castle Rock: 8.1 inches

Chatfield Reservoir: 6.5 inches

Cheesman Reservoir: 9 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir: 8.2 inches

Cherry Hills Village: 3.8 inches

Commerce City: 6 inches

Crescent Village: 20 inches

Dacono: 11.7 inches

Denver: 14.5 inches

Denver International Airport: 19.1 inches

Divide: 15 inches

Drake: 17.3 inches

Edgewater: 9.2 inches

Englewood: 9 inches

Elizabeth: 12 inches

Erie: 12 inches

Estes Park: 22.3 inches

Evergreen: 18 inches

Federal Heights: 13 inches

Firestone: 18.1 inches

Florissant: 7.9 inches

Fort Collins: 17 inches

Fort Morgan: 5 inches

Foxfield: 9 inches

Franktown: 9.8 inches

Genesee: 16.7 inches

Glen Haven: 22 inches

Golden: 14.7 inches

Greeley: 14 inches

Highlands Ranch: 9.5 inches

Horsetooth Mountain: 19 inches

Hygiene: 8 inches

Idaho Springs: 18.8 inches

Jamestown: 17.5 inches

Kittredge: 17.2 inches

Ken Caryl: 12.7 inches

Lafayette: 9.5 inches

Lakewood: 10 inches

Laporte: 15 inches

La Salle: 8.5 inches

Leadville: 10.1 inches

Littleton: 7.3 inches

Livermore: 25 inches

Lone Tree: 6 inches

Longmont: 13 inches

Louisville: 12.7 inches

Loveland: 19.5 inches

Marshall: 11 inches

Mead: 16 inches

Meeker Park: 14.9 inches

Milliken: 9.5 inches

Monument: 13.5 inches

Nederland: 28 inches

Niwot: 9.5 inches

Northglenn: 17.2 inches

Parker: 14.6 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 5.7 inches

Pinecliffe: 23.1 inches

Pine Junction: 11.7 inches

Pinewood Springs: 16.5 inches

Ponderosa Park: 12 inches

Pueblo: 5.7 inches

Pueblo West: 5 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 25 inches

Rocky Flats: 8.6 inches

Rollinsville: 19 inches

Roxborough Park: 9 inches

Rye: 8 inches

Saint Mary's Glacier: 23.7 inches

Severance: 10.7 inches

Shaffers Crossing: 13 inches

Sheridan: 4.9 inches

Silver Plume: 24.2 inches

Sunshine: 11.8 inches

The Pinery: 8.4 inches

Thornton: 5.7 inches

Timnath: 17.4 inches

Tiny Town: 15 inches

Virginia Dale: 26 inches

Wellington: 18.8 inches

Westcliffe: 10 inches

Westminster: 15 inches

Wheat Ridge: 7.3 inches

Woodland Park: 12 inches

