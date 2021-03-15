A powerful storm that became a blizzard dropped several inches of snow across the Colorado Springs area, the Front Range and the state on Saturday into Sunday.
The snow let up late Sunday night into early Monday morning, but not before several feet of snow fell in several locations, making for one of the biggest storms in recorded Denver history.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.
Updated: 6:30 a.m. Monday
- Air Force Academy: 13.6 inches
- Allenspark: 22 inches
- Arapahoe Park: 22 inches
- Arvada: 28.5 inches
- Aspen Park: 26.5 inches
- Aspen Springs: 40.3 inches
- Aurora: 25 inches
- Bailey: 20 inches
- Barr Lake: 21.2 inches
- Bellvue: 28.5 inches
- Bennett: 8.9 inches
- Bergan Park: 23 inches
- Berthoud: 22.8 inches
- Beulah: 9.3 inches
- Black Forest: 16 inches
- Boulder: 24.4 inches
- Breckenridge: 13.7 inches
- Brighton: 23.2 inches
- Brookvale: 16.3 inches
- Broomfield: 24 inches
- Buckhorn Mountain: 42 inches
- Buckley Air Force Base: 19.5 inches
- Byers: 4 inches
- Campion: 16 inches
- Carter Lake: 9.5 inches
- Castle Pines: 20.2 inches
- Castle Rock: 15.4 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir: 6.5 inches
- Cheesman Reservoir: 9 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir: 26 inches
- Cherry Hills Village: 15.3 inches
- Colorado Springs: 5-14 inches
- Commerce City: 6 inches
- Conifer: 35 inches
- Crescent Village: 28 inches
- Dacono: 11.7 inches
- Denver: 19 inches
- Denver International Airport: 27.1 inches
- Divide: 15 inches
- Drake: 17.3 inches
- Edgewater: 17.2 inches
- Englewood: 24 inches
- Elizabeth: 22.5 inches
- Erie: 24.5 inches
- Estes Park: 22.5 inches
- Evergreen: 23.5 inches
- Falcon: 12 inches
- Federal Heights: 24 inches
- Firestone: 23,3 inches
- Florissant: 7.9 inches
- Fort Collins: 24 inches
- Fort Morgan: 5 inches
- Foxfield: 9 inches
- Franktown: 9.8 inches
- Frederick: 23.8 inches
- Genesee: 29 inches
- Glen Haven: 22 inches
- Golden: 25 inches
- Greeley: 18 inches
- Greenwood Village: 15.4 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 15.6 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain: 27 inches
- Hygiene: 8 inches
- Idaho Springs: 18.8 inches
- Jamestown: 28.6 inches
- Kittredge: 17.2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 20 inches
- Lafayette: 10.5 inches
- Lakewood: 25 inches
- Laporte: 18 inches
- La Salle: 8.5 inches
- Leadville: 10.1 inches
- Littleton: 15 inches
- Livermore: 25 inches
- Lone Tree: 17.5 inches
- Longmont: 19 inches
- Louisville: 22.9 inches
- Loveland: 26 inches
- Marshall: 13.5 inches
- Mead: 21 inches
- Meeker Park: 14.9 inches
- Milliken: 9.5 inches
- Monument: 19 inches
- Nederland: 36 inches
- Niwot: 10 inches
- Northglenn: 22.5 inches
- Parker: 26.5 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 8.2 inches
- Pinecliffe: 35.9 inches
- Pine Junction: 11.7 inches
- Pinewood Springs: 16.5 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 20 inches
- Pueblo: 5.7 inches
- Pueblo West: 5 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 25 inches
- Rocky Flats: 25.5 inches
- Rollinsville: 19 inches
- Roxborough Park: 22.3 inches
- Rye: 8 inches
- Saint Mary's Glacier: 30 inches
- Severance: 10.7 inches
- Shaffers Crossing: 13 inches
- Sheridan: 18.5 inches
- Silver Plume: 24.2 inches
- Sunshine: 11.8 inches
- The Pinery: 8.4 inches
- Thornton: 22 inches
- Timnath: 17.4 inches
- Tiny Town: 15 inches
- Virginia Dale: 26 inches
- Ward: 28.6 inches
- Wellington: 18.8 inches
- Westcliffe: 10 inches
- Westminster: 25.9 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 7.3 inches
- Woodland Park: 23 inches