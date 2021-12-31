Colorado snowfall totals reported for the last 24 hours as of 11 p.m. Friday.
Snow Totals around the state
|Location
|Inches
|Time
|Arvada
|4
|7:15 PM
|Boulder
|7
|7:12 PM
|Brainard Lake
|6.2
|4:37 PM
|Breckenridge
|3.2
|10:40 PM
|Brookvale
|12.1
|7:27 PM
|Broomfield
|5
|5:28 PM
|Cameron Pass
|11.3
|4:37 PM
|Castle Rock
|4
|12:00 AM
|Cimmaron
|31
|9:03 PM
|Coal Bank Pass
|16
|9:00 AM
|Colorado Springs
|-
|Copper Mountain
|3.7
|4:37 PM
|Crescent Village
|11
|6:42 PM
|Denver
|4.6
|8:26 PM
|Durango
|1
|7:03 AM
|Eerie
|6
|9:04 PM
|Edgwater
|4.5
|10:21 PM
|Federal Heights
|7
|10:42 PM
|Fort Collins
|7
|9:11 PM
|Fruita
|6.5
|5:50 PM
|Genesee
|12.3
|9:15 PM
|Glade Park
|18
|4:58 PM
|Glendevey, Co
|11.3
|4:37 PM
|Glenwood Springs
|5.2
|7:00 AM
|Gould
|10
|4:37 PM
|Grand Junction
|3.5
|5:00 PM
|Grand Lake
|5
|4:37 PM
|Greeley
|6.2
|7:16 PM
|Green Mountain Resevoir
|15
|4:37 PM
|Gypsum
|8
|4:56 PM
|Hayden
|10
|6:41 PM
|Jamestown
|9.4
|7:06 PM
|Leadville
|3.4
|11:23 AM
|Longmont
|5
|9:05 PM
|Longs Peak
|7.5
|4:37 PM
|Louisville
|8
|7:05 PM
|Loveland
|7.1
|9:06 PM
|Loveland Pass
|7.5
|4:37 PM
|Mack
|12
|7:53 PM
|Manitou Springs
|-
|Marshall
|6
|7:15 PM
|Molas Pass
|15
|9:00 AM
|Mount Audubon
|10
|4:37 PM
|Mount Crested Butte
|21
|7:00 AM
|Mount Zirkel
|15
|4:37 PM
|Niwot
|5.5
|8:28 PM
|Nederland
|8
|10:00 PM
|Northglenn
|7.6
|8:35 PM
|Olathe
|12
|8:00 AM
|Rabbit Ears Pass
|6.2
|4:37 PM
|Rand
|10
|4:37 PM
|Rangely, Co
|8
|1:00 PM
|Red Feather Lakes
|7.5
|4:37 PM
|Redlands
|9
|6:00 PM
|Spicer, Co
|8.8
|4:37 PM
|Telluride
|3
|2:36 PM
|Vail
|1.4
|7:00 AM
|Wah Keeney Park
|11.5
|9:05 PM
|Westminster
|7.5
|9:27 PM
|Wolf Creek Pass
|73
|6:53 AM
