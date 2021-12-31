Colorado Weather

A woman walks a dog after a storm swept over the region and deposited the first snow of the season Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Denver.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Colorado snowfall totals reported for the last 24 hours as of 11 p.m. Friday. Snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service. You can see a map with the latest snow totals here

Snow totals around the state

Location Inches Time
Arvada 4 7:15 PM
Boulder 7 7:12 PM
Brainard Lake 6.2 4:37 PM
Breckenridge 3.2 10:40 PM
Brookvale 12.1 7:27 PM
Broomfield 5 5:28 PM
Cameron Pass 11.3 4:37 PM
Castle Rock 4 12:00 AM
Cimmaron 31 9:03 PM
Coal Bank Pass 16 9:00 AM
Colorado Springs -
Copper Mountain 3.7 4:37 PM
Crescent Village 11 6:42 PM
Denver 4.6 8:26 PM
Durango 1 7:03 AM
Eerie 6 9:04 PM
Edgwater 4.5 10:21 PM
Federal Heights 7 10:42 PM
Fort Collins 7 9:11 PM
Fruita 6.5 5:50 PM
Genesee 12.3 9:15 PM
Glade Park 18 4:58 PM
Glendevey, Co 11.3 4:37 PM
Glenwood Springs 5.2 7:00 AM
Gould 10 4:37 PM
Grand Junction 3.5 5:00 PM
Grand Lake 5 4:37 PM
Greeley 6.2 7:16 PM
Green Mountain Resevoir 15 4:37 PM
Gypsum 8 4:56 PM
Hayden 10 6:41 PM
Jamestown 9.4 7:06 PM
Leadville 3.4 11:23 AM
Longmont 5 9:05 PM
Longs Peak 7.5 4:37 PM
Louisville 8 7:05 PM
Loveland 7.1 9:06 PM
Loveland Pass 7.5 4:37 PM
Mack 12 7:53 PM
Manitou Springs -
Marshall 6 7:15 PM
Molas Pass 15 9:00 AM
Mount Audubon 10 4:37 PM
Mount Crested Butte 21 7:00 AM
Mount Zirkel 15 4:37 PM
Niwot 5.5 8:28 PM
Nederland 8 10:00 PM
Northglenn 7.6 8:35 PM
Olathe 12 8:00 AM
Rabbit Ears Pass 6.2 4:37 PM
Rand 10 4:37 PM
Rangely, Co 8 1:00 PM
Red Feather Lakes 7.5 4:37 PM
Redlands 9 6:00 PM
Spicer, Co 8.8 4:37 PM
Telluride 3 2:36 PM
Vail 1.4 7:00 AM
Wah Keeney Park 11.5 9:05 PM
Westminster 7.5 9:27 PM
Wolf Creek Pass 73 6:53 AM
