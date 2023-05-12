The Front Range and the mountains of Colorado were hit with a solid mix of rain and snow this week. Here are reported totals from the National Weather Service.

Rain, past 24 hours as of Friday morning, May 12

Black Forest - 3.05 inches

Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City area - 1.42 inches

Colorado Springs, North Academy Blvd. and Constitution Ave. - 2.26

Colorado Springs, Powers Blvd and North Carefree Circle - 3.13

Widefield - 1.95

Colorado Springs Airport - 3.18 (Thursday, official record)

Denver International Airport - 2.92 (Thursday, official record)

Pueblo Memorial Airport - .68 (Thursday)

Northwest of Larkspur - 4.34

Castle Rock - ranges from 2.59 - 5.3

Evergreen - 1.81

Snow, past 24 hours as of Friday morning, May 12

Woodland Park - 12 inches

Divide - 18 inches

Berthoud Pass - 23 inches

Loveland Pass - 18 inches

Winter Park - 19 inches

Alma - 3 inches