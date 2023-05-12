The Front Range and the mountains of Colorado were hit with a solid mix of rain and snow this week. Here are reported totals from the National Weather Service.
Rain, past 24 hours as of Friday morning, May 12
Black Forest - 3.05 inches
Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City area - 1.42 inches
Colorado Springs, North Academy Blvd. and Constitution Ave. - 2.26
Colorado Springs, Powers Blvd and North Carefree Circle - 3.13
Widefield - 1.95
Colorado Springs Airport - 3.18 (Thursday, official record)
Denver International Airport - 2.92 (Thursday, official record)
Pueblo Memorial Airport - .68 (Thursday)
Northwest of Larkspur - 4.34
Castle Rock - ranges from 2.59 - 5.3
Evergreen - 1.81
Summer still a hop, skip and a jump away #Colorado #cowx #snow #SpringTimeInTheRockies pic.twitter.com/gRnau8EqfG— Nathan Van Dyne (@NathanVanDyne) May 12, 2023
Snow, past 24 hours as of Friday morning, May 12
Woodland Park - 12 inches
Divide - 18 inches
Berthoud Pass - 23 inches
Loveland Pass - 18 inches
Winter Park - 19 inches
Alma - 3 inches
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only