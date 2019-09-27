Summer is officially gone and snow is on the way in Colorado.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for parts of Colorado by the National Weather Service for Friday. The storms rolling in will likely be bringing snow to the mountains.
Winds up 40 mph, rain, and Friday night snow have also been forecast over Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park, as well as at a number of other high-altitude peaks around the state. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation as temperatures start to fall, dropping to around 35 degrees by 5 p.m. Snow accumulations of less than a half-inch is expected to blanket the mountains by the afternoon. Ice is also expected in some areas along the Keyhole Route.
According to a report from OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz, the best chance for these snow showers will be above 12,000 feet.
Thinking of climbing 14,259 ft Longs Peak? It's getting late in the season & the Keyhole route may have ice in some locations https://t.co/HFcCJlL30M Also, the forecast is very dicey, including winds, snow, & cold temps https://t.co/izpfZvZcED Be smart + safe. (file photo) ks pic.twitter.com/Ir5i5sQ4R0— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 26, 2019
Thunderstorms are likely for portions of central, east, south-central and southeast Colorado on Friday, mainly over higher terrain and the northern plains. The main threats during those storms will be cloud-to-ground lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
The weather hitting Colorado this weekend will land as severe winter weather hits much of the Rockies, including Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. Those states could see up to 3 feet of snow.
COLORADO SPRINGS FORECAST
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 in Colorado Springs. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.