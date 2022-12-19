Coloradans should take extra care this holiday in securing fire hazards around the house, according to the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
The state fire agency offers several winter safety tips in handling alternative heating sources as temperatures around Colorado are expected to plummet below zero this week.
“With a lot of people staying in their homes because of the extreme conditions, being fire cautious is essential,” DFPC Director Mike Morgan said in a news release. “Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season.”
The agency recommends the following measures:
- Make sure smoke alarms are working properly, especially in the event of a power outage when people might use alternative heating sources, generators or candles.
- Use flashlights for emergency lighting rather than candles, which can catch household items on fire. Stock up on batteries.
- Have a qualified repair company or licensed electrician inspect water-damaged appliances and home wiring after a flood.
- Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from your home to avoid possible injury or death.
- Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.
- Do not use propane grills, propane heaters, charcoal grills or similar types of devices indoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.