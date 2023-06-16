Drought conditions in Colorado continue to improve, with El Paso County and surrounding areas showing no signs of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitors weekly update.

As of Thursday, El Paso County is at 0% drought. Conditions have improved compared to last week, with 69.76% of the county experiencing abnormally dry conditions as of June 6.

At the beginning of the Calendar year, 97.26% of the county was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with 80.03% in a moderate drought.

Looking at statewide drought conditions, 92% of Colorado is experiencing no signs of drought, with only 7.06% of the state measuring abnormally dry conditions.

These dry spots are scattered throughout the state and can be seen in southeast Colorado in Las Animas and Baca County, throughout a chunk of northeastern Colorado in Sedgwick and Phillips County, as well as centered in the mountainous Lake County in the northwestern region of the state.

Click or Tap here for statewide drought updates.

This vast improvement in drought conditions can be attributed to the abnormally wet conditions seen across the state throughout May and within the first two weeks of June. Colorado Springs and surrounding areas saw record-breaking rainfall this past week with 4.02 inches of rain recorded in a 24-hour cycle on June 12.

Within the first two weeks of the month, the city shattered the June record for rain, with 6.71 inches recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport as of Tuesday. On average, the area experiences 1.02 inches for the month.

With severe weather in the forecast for Friday in the Pikes Peak area rainfall numbers are expected to climb. There’s a 90% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected for Friday afternoon. Forecasted severe, heavy rainfall prompted a flash flood warning for the area through 9 p.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to be mild, residing in the upper 60s with a high of 67 degrees.