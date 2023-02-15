Snow fell Tuesday and Wednesday across Colorado, especially in the southern mountains. Mountains in the San Juans saw between one to two feet of snow with lower amounts in metro Denver.
Here are 24-hour snow totals as of 9 p.m. Wednesday according to the NWS:
El Paso County:
- Woodland Park- 2 inches
- Cripple Creek- 4 inches
- Colorado Springs Airport- 8.4 inches
- Monument- 5.3 inches
- Black Forest- 5.5 inches
- Cascade- 5.9 inches
- Palmer Lake- 7.8 inches
- Falcon- 5 inches
- Manitou Springs- 3.4 inches
- Peyton- 13 inches
Statewide:
- Wolf Creek Pass- 25 inches
- Texas Creek- 14 inches
- Montrose- 8.5 inches
- Silverton- 16 inches
- Genesee- 11.3 inches
- Sawpit- 7.5 inches
- Red Mountain- 11 inches
- Molas Pass- 14 inches
- Coal Bank Pass- 27 inches
- Camp Bird- 9 inches
- Vallecito- 12.5 inches
- Fruita- 2 inches
- Battlement Mesa- 1 inches
- Edwards- 1.5 inches
- Maher- 7 inches
- Colona- 14 inches
- Cedaredge- 7.5 inches