Snow fell Tuesday and Wednesday across Colorado, especially in the southern mountains. Mountains in the San Juans saw between one to two feet of snow with lower amounts in metro Denver.

Here are 24-hour snow totals as of 11 a.m. Wednesday according to the NWS:

El Paso County:

Woodland Park – 2 inches

Cripple Creek – 2 inches

Colorado Springs Airport – 4 inches

Monument – 5.3 inches

Black Forest – 4.5 inches

Cascade- 4.5 inches

Palmer Lake – 7.8 inches

Falcon – 5 inches

Manitou Springs - 3.4 inches

Statewide: