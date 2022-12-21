The winter season is poised to loudly announce its presence in the Colorado area beginning Wednesday evening as an arctic blast, buffeted by fierce north winds, is expected to cause a dramatic and potentially dangerous drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

A low of minus-12 degrees was predicted for Wednesday night in Colorado Springs, with blustery winds making it feel as cold as minus-30 degrees, the weather agency predicts. Residents have been advised to keep their time outside to under 10 minutes to avoid frostbite.

“People need to take this seriously,” said NWS meteorologist Kathy Torgerson.

Little to no relief is expected during the day on Thursday, according to the weather agency. Wind-chill values will still be at dangerous levels, and the mercury is expected to top out at minus-2 degrees.

In Denver, the overnight low was expected to reach minus-10 degrees, with possible snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches, according to the weather agency. Thursday’s high is predicted to hover near zero.

The state Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and most district courts in the northern part of the state were scheduled to be closed Thursday, according to the Colorado Judicial Branch website. The Denver Juvenile Court is scheduled to operate remotely.

Teller and El Paso county combined courts also will be closed Thursday, officials said.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo plans to operate normally on Thursday with the exception of its Electric Safari light show, which will be closed, officials said. The Denver Zoo will be closed Thursday.

While most Pikes Peak-area schools and colleges are on winter break, several districts announced Wednesday that they would be closing their school campuses and administrative buildings until Friday.

Denver Public Schools will remain open, but all DPS school activities will be canceled, according to the district's website. This includes any middle school and high school sports practices and games scheduled for that day.

Coloradans planning to travel by air are advised to check their airport's websites for flight delays and cancellations. As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 585 delayed flights and 152 cancellations at Denver International Airport, according to the aviation tracking website flightaware.com. Colorado Springs Airport had 20 delays and five cancellations.

Colorado Springs police will be on accident alert from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

"We will not be coming out to any accidents where there's not injury and the vehicles are drivable,” said CSPD spokesman Robert Tornabene. “If that happens, you can file a report online or come into one of the substations and file a report there."

The department’s winter-weather protocol aims to keep motorists and officers as safe as possible, Tornabene said.

"If there are injuries, obviously we will respond, but we do not want to have officers standing outside and we don't want you to be outside, (putting) yourself at risk."

State and local agencies are advising residents to leave their homes only when absolutely necessary and to consider adjusting travel plans until the winter storm has passed.

Colorado State Patrol advises motorists who are committed to driving on Thursday to make certain their vehicles can withstand the bitter cold, and to plan for any contingencies. Getting stranded in subzero weather can be fatal, officials said.

“Frigid temperatures can be deadly and it is important for travelers to take every precaution possible in the event they become stranded along their route,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Freezing temperatures can impact tire pressure, battery power, and even driving ranges for electric and electric-hybrid vehicles. Plan your route and prepare your vehicle before you go.”

State police advise drivers to keep their gas tanks as close to full as possible, pay close attention to tire pressure, and top off all fluids before traveling. If stranded, motorists are cautioned to stay with their vehicle and only run the car sporadically to avoid possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Ensure your holidays are merry and with the people you love by taking the time to plan for an emergency we hope will never happen,” Packard said.