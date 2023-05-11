Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department conducted a successful rescue of a man and his dog after they were swept into Monument Creek amidst Thursday’s flash flood warning.

“Our crews got a call of a man who looked to be stuck in the river,” Ashley Franco, a spokesperson for CSFD said, “It appeared he had been living there, and got swept up as the water rose this morning.”

The call to rescue was placed at 7:20 a.m. to an area near 200 W Bijou Street. By 7:45, Franco said the man and his canine companion were on solid land. No injuries have been reported.

“Our crews arrived quickly to the scene, and conducted a swift water rescue,” Franco said.

Officials are asking the public to be mindful of standing water on the roadways, and to stay away from moving water systems.

“The water is moving incredibly quickly, and rising rapidly,” Franco said, “please be safe and mindful, and avoid moving water at all costs.”

The National Weather Service warns that the region remains at significant risk of flash flooding through 11 a.m. today. Affected areas include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Schriever AFB, Hanover, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB, Security, Cimarron Hills, Ellicott, Stratmoor and Fort Carson.