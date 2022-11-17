Several school districts in Colorado Springs and El Paso County will be closed Friday due to anticipated snowfall and freezing temperatures.
Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is expected in some parts of the Colorado Springs area, and temperatures will drop to single digits overnight, according to an updated forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Harrison School District 2, Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Miami-Yoder District JT-60 were among several districts who announced closures for Friday. CIVA Charter High School will close its school building, but plans to conduct “online synchronistic learning” on Friday.
Nursing and Therapy Services of Colorado will open two hours late, at 10:30 a.m., the health care center announced.
While the weather agency does not expect heavy snow, ice could become a problem on the roads, according to Chris Howard, operations program manager for the city of Colorado Springs.
“Right now, we’ve got 18 (snowplow) trucks out across the city, monitoring the roadways for ice and treating areas that need it,” Howard said. “Right now, snow is not really causing any problems. But over time, as temperatures continue to drop, and traffic continues to beat snow down, we could have some icing issues.”