Several school districts in Colorado Springs and El Paso County will be closed Friday due to anticipated snowfall and freezing temperatures.
Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches was expected in some parts of the Colorado Springs area, with temperatures expected to drop to single digits overnight, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Click HERE for a list of the latest closures and delays.
Harrison School District 2, Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Miami-Yoder District JT-60 announced closures for Friday.The Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning and the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind also announced Friday closures. Other Colorado Springs area districts announced 2-hour delays for Friday, including Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Fountain Fort-Carson District 8, and Widefield District 3.
CIVA Charter High School will close its school building, but plans to conduct “online synchronistic learning” on Friday.
Nursing and Therapy Services of Colorado will open two hours late, at 10:30 a.m., the health care center announced.
While heavy snow is not in the forecast, icy roads may be an issue for drivers, according to Chris Howard, operations program manager for the city of Colorado Springs.
“Right now, we’ve got 18 (snowplow) trucks out across the city, monitoring the roadways for ice and treating areas that need it,” Howard said Thursday night. “....snow is not really causing any problems. But over time, as temperatures continue to drop, and traffic continues to beat snow down, we could have some icing issues.”
Both the Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments were on accident alert by 8:30p.m. Thursday night.
Click HERE for the latest road closures.
The inclement weather also impacted hundreds of flights Thursday. The Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport were hit with hundreds of flight delays. DIA had over 900 delays, including 290 from Southwest alone, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. More than 30 flights had been canceled as of 11 p..m. Thursday night.
The Colorado Springs Airport had seen 22 flight delays and one cancellation late Thursday.
Click HERE to see the late flight statuses from COS Airport.