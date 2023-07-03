With an average rainfall of 3.12 inches, July is typically the wettest month of the year in Colorado Springs. But barring an unforeseen event, that won’t be the case this year, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

“Right now, it looks like the precipitation level for July will be about average,” said meteorologist Paul Wolyn, with the weather service. “And three inches of rain is about normal for the month.”

Last month was anything but normal for Colorado Springs, which saw 9.62 inches of rain, making June the city’s single-wettest month on record, according to weather agency data. That total more than quadrupled the average June rainfall of 2.27 inches and eclipsed the previous one-month record of 8.13 inches, set in May 2015.

Pueblo also saw greater-than-average rainfall last month, with 3.85 inches of precipitation, making it the third-wettest June on record and far outpacing the average June total of 1.28 inches.

Colorado Springs was hit hardest during a two-day deluge on June 11-12, when sustained thunderstorms brought 5.52 inches of rain and significant amounts of hail. The wettest two-day period in Colorado Springs history raised infrastructure concerns as accumulated hail blocked drainage ditches, several streets were completely submerged, and residences suffered from flood damage.

The previous two-day record for rainfall had been 5.36 inches, set on Sept. 14-15, 2011.

The month of June was also significantly cooler than normal, according to the weather service. The average temperature was 63.9 degrees, which is about three degrees below normal. Pueblo had the 33rd coolest June on record, with an average temperature of 68.6 degrees.

An upside of the unprecedented June rainfall has been a considerable improvement in drought conditions. No part of the state is currently in drought mode, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Wildfire danger is expected to be lower than normal in July, but that could change if weather conditions turn dry, Wolyn said.

The preliminary outlook for July hints at typical precipitation and temperatures for Colorado Springs, acording to the weather agency. The mean high temperature for the month is 86.5 degrees, while the mean low is 58.2 degrees, agency data show.

“It’s hard to predict the weather with pinpoint accuracy this far out,” Wolyn said. “But the projections we’re seeing tell us that July precipitation will be about normal, with a slight chance of it being a little higher than normal.”