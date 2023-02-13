A storm approaching from the west is expected to bring measurable snowfall to southern Colorado.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo is calling for 4-6 inches for the Pikes Peak region, with higher totals expected north and west of the city. Teller County could see 5-10 inches and Monument may get up to 8.

The highest snow totals are expected in the mountains southwest of Pueblo, with 1-2 feet on the forecast, according to NWS Pueblo. An avalanche watch is in effect for parts of that area, as meteorologist Eric Peterson calls the impending snowstorm on top of older snowpack a "recipe" for avalanches.

Light snowfall is expected to begin mid to late afternoon Tuesday, before some heavier snowfall overnight. Peterson said the heaviest snowfall is expected after midnight, when temperatures may dip to a low of 14 degrees with a wind chill between zero and 10 on the forecast.

Snowfall is expected into a bitter, blustery Wednesday morning with wind gusts possibly exceeding 30 mph and a high of 19 degrees for the day. Snow may stop late afternoon, with the high end of the total expected range at 6 inches for Colorado Springs.

Impacts reported through the Weather Service storm watch say travel could be "very difficult" as blowing snow may reduce visibility. Below-freezing wind chill could also result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

The cold spell is forecast into Thursday, with a high near freezing, before a warmup Friday and highs in the 50s over the weekend.

The monthly total normal is 4.6 inches of snow in February, according to NWS Pueblo. Since Feb. 1, Colorado Springs has gotten around one inch of snow from a snow event on Feb. 8 and 9. In January, Colorado Springs got 5.3 inches of snow total, which is slightly above normal.