Colorado Springs is bracing for several rounds of snowfall this week that could lead to as much as 4 inches of snow.

The first — and strongest — snow of the week is expected to fall Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday before picking back up on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The local snowfall joins a flurry of storms across the state that forecasters say could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is through.

CDOT web cam indicates heavy snow, poor visibility and snow packed roads along Colorado Highway 17 near Cumbres Pass. Expect difficult travel to persist for the remainder of the day and into tonight as snow continues. #cowx pic.twitter.com/U6Wd0z0ngk — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 17, 2023

“The mountains, they tend to get snow from almost any level system that comes by. This one’s just a little better, so it’ll give them some higher amounts of snow totals,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Simcoe. “With Springs, it really is a difficult area because of the terrain.”

The system moving through Colorado will leave a heavy trail of snowfall in its wake as it blows north up the Palmer Divide, or the ridge separating the mountains from the plains. Given these northerly winds and Colorado Springs’ location on the southern end of the divide, the city will see less snowfall than others, according to the weather service.

“Weather doesn’t like sinking air. If you go on the southern part there of the Palmer Divide, you’ve got sinking air,” Simcoe said.

Chances of snow begin after 1 p.m. Tuesday with a 50% chance of precipitation in Colorado Springs, accumulating less than a half inch. Snow showers will pick back up at night with a 70% chance of precipitation resulting in 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Wednesday will see patchier snowfall throughout the day before calming down around 9 p.m., according to the weather service. There’s a 50% chance snow will pick back up on Friday.

Northeast portions of the state considered to be in a moderate to extreme drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor, and portions in the southwest considered abnormally dry, are among those expecting the highest accumulations of half an inch to several feet. Simcoe said the expected moisture is more of a short-term coincidence than a sign of good fortune ahead.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is also warning of a “moderate” danger level stretching west from Cheyenne Mountain to Mount Pisgah, encapsulating Cripple Creek and Victor within its boundaries.

“Avalanches are possible whenever you find snow on a slope steeper than about 30 degrees. Watch for signs of unstable snow such as recent avalanches, cracking in the snow, and audible collapsing,” according to the Colorado Department of Natural Resource’s website. “Avoid traveling on or under similar slopes.”

A winter weather storm warning is in effect for much of northern El Paso County. No warning or advisory has been issued for the immediate Colorado Springs area, although Simcoe said that could change since systems sometimes overperform.

“That’s that shadow effect,” Simcoe said.