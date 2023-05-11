A storm system lashed the Pikes Peak region with record rainfall, hail and thunderstorms this week — flooding roads and waterways, delaying a handful of schools, and knocking out power for thousands.

Colorado Springs saw 2.03 inches of rain on Thursday, bringing precipitation totals for the storm, which rolled in Wednesday afternoon, to 2.62 inches (2 inches more than the normal for the whole month of May). Thursday's rainfall drowns the previous May 11 precipitation record of 0.7 inches, which was set in 1928, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Teller County is expecting rain and snow overnight after a day of power outages and wintry conditions that closed schools and county government. Pueblo got heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms Thursday, totaling 0.42 inches of precipitation, after some thunderstorms Wednesday.

Weather Service meteorologist Mark Wankowski called this type of extended, overnight storm atypical for the region. The upper-level, low-pressure system moved into the state from New Mexico and is headed north as some turbulent weather persists into Friday for the Pikes Peak region.

"That is atypical for Colorado, but it does happen," Wankowski said.

A flash-flood warning was in effect for El Paso County Thursday as rising creek levels forced camp evacuations and at least one swift-water rescue of a man and his dog from Fountain Creek. Colorado Springs police said two others and a dog also were rescued from rising water near Bijou Street. Several people were treated for weather exposure, police said.

U.S. Geological Survey water-flow gauges show Fountain Creek rose nearly 5 feet between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday. In the past week, the creek level was consistently just over 7 feet; on Wednesday morning, it peaked at 12.26 feet, its highest in at least a year.

Monument Creek height, measured at the Bijou Street monitoring station, doubled in 13 hours, from 4 feet to more than 8 feet around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The storm also led a handful of schools to shutter in the region. Ute Pass Elementary School in Manitou Springs was forced to close Thursday “due to excessive water in the building,” according to an alert from the Manitou Springs School District.

Hanover School District 28 in southern El Paso County closed Thursday because of flooding in the area; Woodland Park School District sent students home early and announced a two-hour delay for Friday ahead of anticipated icy roads.

Teller County government and combined courts closed Thursday, with the county issuing an alert discouraging road travel due to heavy snow. As many as 7,130 Core Electric Cooperative customers lost power in the county; around 4,800 are still without power at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as temperatures approach a forecast 33 degrees overnight.

Colorado Springs is expecting a chance of showers Friday, with possible afternoon thunderstorms ahead of some rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.