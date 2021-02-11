Get ready for bitterly cold temperatures this weekend around Colorado Springs and the rest of Colorado.
After a forecast high of 30 degrees Friday with fog and a chance of snow, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says temps in the Pikes Peak region will dip Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Snow appears in the forecast Friday and sticks around until Sunday, the weather service predicts.
"Saturday will still be cold, and very similar to Friday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "This is ahead of the main surge of cold air that rolls in late Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday may not make it out of the single digits, with wind chill temperatures much colder than that."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of flurries between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Expect a low around 4.
Saturday: Patchy early morning fog and then a high near 20. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. A low around -5 overnight. Chance of precipitation is 80% Saturday night. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 4. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy late Sunday night, with a low around -9.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind around 5 mph.