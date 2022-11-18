Though Colorado Springs saw its first measurable snowfall of the season earlier this month on Nov. 10, residents woke Friday to the heaviest accumulations so far — including up to 7 inches of snow in some areas.

What the National Weather Service in Pueblo called an "arctic airmass" moved across the Rockies and brought light flakes over Colorado Springs by midafternoon Thursday. Snowfall intensified overnight as wind chills hit as low as -7 degrees in Colorado Springs, dumping roughly 3 to 5 inches over most of the central metro area by 7 a.m. Friday, according to NWS Snowfall Reports. The actual low temperature dipped to 12 degrees.

Between 1 to 3 inches fell around Briargate and other upper northeast regions in the same time period, while neighborhoods west of Interstate 25 accumulated around 3.5 to 6 inches before snowfall tapered off by mid-morning. According to the report, the Ivywild neighborhood received 7.1 inches by 7 a.m.

West of Denver saw the highest urban snowfall amounts, with Golden and Boulder seeing accumulations just shy of a foot, the weather service in Boulder reported.

Despite the blanket of snow covering much of the Interstate 25 corridor, high terrain and southeast plains, overnight precipitation amounts will do little to quell the state's dry conditions, according to Mike Nosko, observation program leader at NWS Pueblo.

"Moisture content is way too low," Nosko said, "so it's not going to have much effect."

Single-digit temperatures and slick roads caused widespread school, military base and business closures as well as traffic crashes during the morning commute in Colorado Springs. Nearly a dozen school districts and around 20 private and charter schools closed or were on a two-hour delay, while Fort Carson officials called for "mission-essential personnel only."

Most lanes blocked from Friday morning crashes had reopened as of 1 p.m.

As of noon Friday, roads were still "predominantly packed with ice and snow," according to Colorado Springs Operations Program Supervisor Chris Howard. The city employed 25 to 27 snow and ice control vehicles to manage "primary and secondary" roadways.

Ground accumulations of snow could be short-lived as temperatures are expected to warm to a sunny high near 36 Saturday and a mild, sunny high near 50 on Sunday. Highs are expected to hover in the upper 40s and low 50s in the following days of Thanksgiving week with little chance of moisture.

"Through the holiday weekend, it should be dry," Nosko said.