The Colorado health department has issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke until 4 p.m.

Several wildfires burning in Canada are sending smoke to multiple states, including Colorado. This has led to unhealthy air quality in the northern Front Range, including Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. There was an air quality health advisory issued yesterday as well.

The Department warned the air is especially unsafe for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly.

"Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy," the Department recommends.

At 157 on the Air Quality Index, Denver is currently ranked sixth worst in the world's major cities according to AirIQ. Delhi is currently ranked highest at 191 AQI.

Colorado Springs has a higher AQI than Denver at 160 and Fort Collins is lower than both at 154 AQI.