Colorado Springs received more precipitation by the start of August 2021 than the city saw during the whole of 2020, data from the National Weather Service showed.
Precipitation measurements to date showed that Colorado Springs received 12.95 inches of rain, while 2020 brought a total of 9.89 inches of precipitation, Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Pueblo, said.
An average year in Colorado Springs comes with 15.91 inches of precipitation. Colorado Springs is already 2.72 inches above normal amounts for this point in the year, Wankowski said.
July and August typically bring the most rain to Colorado Springs. August started off with over 2 and 3 inches of rain in various parts of the city, Wankowski said.
Colorado Springs also surpassed the average rainfall for the month of July by 0.14 inches with a total of 3.26 inches, weather service data showed.
The lack of moisture during 2020 put most of the state into severe or extreme drought. This year, Colorado faced a different problem.
Monsoonal rains drenched soil causing severe flooding, mudslides and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon, sparking a slew of closures on Interstate 70. Meanwhile flooding in Poudre Canyon killed three and a fourth remained missing.
"So far the monsoon, which was pretty much absent last year, has taken hold across the region," Wankowski said.
Monsoonal precipitation comes when rain from the subtropics and Pacific Ocean is carried into the region. The slow nature of recent storms also increased the amount of rainfall received in Colorado, Wankowski said.
For firefighters, rain can help vegetation from drying out, but when it comes to areas that fires previously burned, heavy rain can create flooding issues.
"Burn scars can't absorb rain," Wankowski said. "It takes a while for the soils to regenerate and are able to absorb moisture."
That means layers of earth can erode quickly, increasing the likelihood of deadly situations such as the flooding in Poudre Canyon from the Cameron Peak burn scar.
More flash flooding is possible along the Interstate 25 corridor Tuesday as thunderstorms roll through the Pikes Peak region, the weather service said.