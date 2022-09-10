After a week full of record-breaking heat, Saturday will bring a dramatic change in weather. Temperatures will drop to a high of 51 in the day and down to 41 in the evening.
There is a 50% chance of rain throughout the day, with morning fog in the morning until 11 a.m. Is it anticipated to be cloudy with a southeast wind near 10 mph.
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: There is a chance of morning fog before 9 a.m. and a general cloudy morning. The skies should clear before afternoon with a high of 70 and a low of 44.
Monday: Temperatures are set to rise again with a high of 84 and a low of 48. The sky will likely be sunny and clear throughout the day.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 85 and a low of 52, breezy in the afternoon.