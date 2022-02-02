Officials with the city of Colorado Springs announced they will not open additional warming shelters ahead of Tuesday night's snowstorm because the Springs Rescue Mission has the capacity to serve the homeless.

In previous winters, the city would open up warming shelters to accommodate those experiencing homelessness, but officials say that since Springs Rescue Mission has the capacity to host the homeless, they will not be opening additional warming shelters.

If the city experiences widespread power outages, officials will revisit the decision.

Additionally, El Paso County officials have announced the American Red Cross has opened three shelters as of 8 p.m. Tuesday: