A cold arctic blast brought frigid conditions to the metro area Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping to minus-7 degrees at Denver International Airport, a record low.
The previous record of minus-4 degrees was set in 1899, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The piercing cold resulted in 232 flight cancellations and 482 delays at the airport as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware. Most of the impacted flights originated in Denver.
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was the only airport as of 6 p.m. to have more cancellations than Denver. However, there were 132 more delays in Denver than in Dallas, according to FlightAware.
Very cold air is going to continue to move over the plains tonight with potentially dangerous wind chill values possible. Take steps in order to prevent frostbite by wearing extra layers of clothes. Cover exposed outdoor pipes. Bring outdoor pets inside! #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/rhaus1mcOS— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 24, 2022
The record low for Feb. 23 in Colorado Springs is minus-7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The low temperature Wednesday was minus-6 and the high was 6.
The storm system has dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of snow in most parts of Colorado Springs. Nearly 2 inches of snow at DIA since Monday.
Here's a list of the lowest wind chills observed across the area last night & earlier this morning. Conditions have improved, though dangerously low wind chills of 15 below to 25 below zero are still being reported across El Paso county. https://t.co/OmefqNfQUL #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 23, 2022
The wintry conditions are expected along the Front Range until Thursday. Some sunshine is expected to return with a high near 24 degrees in Colorado Springs on Thursday. The forecast high for Denver is 23.