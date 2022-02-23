dia plows.jpg

FILE - Snow removal crews work to clear and treat the runaways at Denver International Airport. 

 Courtesy of Denver International Airport

A cold arctic blast brought frigid conditions to the metro area Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping to minus-7 degrees at Denver International Airport, a record low.

The previous record of minus-4 degrees was set in 1899, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

The piercing cold resulted in 232 flight cancellations and 482 delays at the airport as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware. Most of the impacted flights originated in Denver.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was the only airport as of 6 p.m. to have more cancellations than Denver. However, there were 132 more delays in Denver than in Dallas, according to FlightAware.  

The record low for Feb. 23 in Colorado Springs is minus-7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The low temperature Wednesday was minus-6 and the high was 6.

The storm system has dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of snow in most parts of Colorado Springs. Nearly 2 inches of snow at DIA since Monday.

The wintry conditions are expected along the Front Range until Thursday. Some sunshine is expected to return with a high near 24 degrees in Colorado Springs on Thursday. The forecast high for Denver is 23.

