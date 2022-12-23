Over 1,000 flights have been cancelled since yesterday at Denver International Airport due to the poor weather conditions experienced across the state.

According to data from Flight Aware, 1,007 flights have been canceled on Thursday and Friday out of Denver International Airport. Furthermore, 1,399 flights have experienced delays either arriving to or departing from Denver International Airport.

Traveler Jacob Krell expected to fly from Denver to Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday. Instead of catching his flight home, he spent all day in the airport waiting in long lines and going through security multiple times.

Now he is driving the eight hours home with two other friends who missed flights.

Krell's Thursday began with a long ride to the airport at 4 a.m., most of which was spent in bad traffic. When he got to DIA, running late to his flight, the security lines "went around the entire airport," Krell said.

Thinking he missed his flight once he got through security, Krell went to the Frontier customer service desk, waiting in another long line of frustrated people with canceled flights.

Krell went back through security after finding out his flight had been delayed. He waited at his gate while the flight was delayed several more times, and eventually canceled.

"I just spent eight hours at the airport trying to board a plane, but it was just delay after delay," Krell said. "A lot of people were very upset."

Krell tried to book a different flight but couldn't get one until New Year's Eve. He and two friends decided to drive to Kansas City instead, adding eight more hours onto their already extended travel time.

"It was just sad that probably a lot of people were not going to make it home," Krell said.

Some of the problematic destinations flying out of Denver International Airport on Friday include both Chicago O'Hare and Chicago Midway with 10 total canceled flights between the two, Seattle-Tacoma International with eight canceled flights and Portland International Airport with seven canceled flights. A total of 216 total flights were canceled on Friday in which the destination was DIA, according to Flight Aware.

Colorado Springs Airport has also experienced significant delays and cancellations over the past two days. According to Flight Aware, a total of 21 flights have been canceled at Colorado Springs Airport since Thursday, and a further 60 flights have experienced a delay.

Further delays and cancellations are expected Friday at both airports.

-Click or tap here for Colorado Springs Airport flight status updates

-Click or tap here for DIA flight updates