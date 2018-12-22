Weather and record cars on the road have snarled traffic Saturday in parts of Colorado.
Traffic is moving slow on Interstate 70 as snow continues to fall on the Western Slope, Colorado State Patrol in Eagle tweeted. A three-vehicle crash shut down westbound lanes near Vail Pass for about an hour.
Safety at the top of Vail pass westbound for 3 vehicle crash. Estimated time of clearance is one hour. With CDOTs consideration it is not expected to be closed at exit 195, but please stay vigilant if you are in the area. We appreciate your patience and will open ASAP. Thank you pic.twitter.com/bPtMUt1D0p— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 22, 2018
The Colorado Department of Transportation also is reporting icy roads on U.S. 285 near Colorado 9, and high winds on U.S. 50 between Pueblo and Fowler, and on Interstate 25 between mile marker 67 and 119.
Though commercial chain and passenger vehicle traction laws were lifted for most highways by mid-afternoon Saturday, CDOT warned of adverse weather conditions, including high winds, on U.S. 350 between Trinidad and La Junta, Colorado 109 between La Junta and Kim, and Colorado 10 between La Junta and Walsenburg.
Snow is supposed to continue to fall in most mountains in Colorado through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Colorado Springs, as well as the rest of the Front Range, likely will not see snow until after Christmas, if at all.
This weekend through New Year's Day, nearly a third of Coloradans — a record 1.8 million people — are expected to take to the roads, rails, seas and skies, AAA reported. Of those, 1.7 are expected to pack up their cars and hit the roads.