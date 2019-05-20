A late-season snow storm has hit the Pikes Peak region.
Here's the latest:
11:29 p.m.
The city of Colorado Springs reported shortly after 10 pm. that stranded cars were making it difficult for crews to clear roads. They also reported that there has been more than a dozen reports of downed trees.
- To report downed trees in roadways, call 719-385-ROAD.
- If a tree is compromised is touching a power line, stay away from it and report immediately to Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800.
Snow plows having difficulty clearing roads due to many stranded cars. Please avoid travel, especially north of Woodmen Rd. If you have to abandon your car, move it to the side of the road so plows & emergency crews can pass. Report downed trees in roadways: 385-ROAD. pic.twitter.com/Cxzy2zTsZP— City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) May 21, 2019
10:37 p.m.
Snow-laden tree limbs have fallen onto power lines on some areas, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
Our crews are actively responding to customer calls regarding tree limbs on electric lines. The heavy, wet snow combined with spring growth on trees has created challenges in areas where there are overhead lines. https://t.co/tda8XMqWgR— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 21, 2019
Tree damage has also been reported.
What a difference a degree or two can make! Lots of snow and tree damage reports coming in around the Pikes Peak region. You can follow the latest at: https://t.co/UT9ikzXn6h Send us your report. We will be monitoring all night. #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 21, 2019
10:00 p.m.
Back ups have been reported on Interstate 25 near Monument. Drivers have been asked to avoid traveling during the storm.
Winter driving conditions have returned to I-25 and Monument Hill. Crews are out in force. Motorists are urged to not travel during this spring storm. If you must be out, use extreme caution and #knowbeforeyougo check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 pic.twitter.com/wAUBFKfVMv— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 21, 2019
8:52 p.m.
A city-wide call out is currently in effect, according to a Public Works press release. Snow totals are predicted to be much higher than anticipated, the release says.
Heavy snow is predicted over the next 1-3 hours and then is expected to taper off between 10-midnight.
8:44 p.m.
The City is advising residents to avoid travel tonight due to cars becoming stranded.
Snow crews are on full call out citywide to address heavy wet snow. Focus on primary routes. Lots of cars getting stranded. Avoid travel tonight and let crews clear the roads. https://t.co/GYGLqEv8nK— City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) May 21, 2019
7:48 p.m
Monday's storm is impacting traffic in the area of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard, according to Colorado Springs police.
The storm is impacting traffic in the area of Barnes Rd. and Powers Blvd. Please consider taking alternative routes.— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 21, 2019
Here was the view from downtown Colorado Springs shortly before 8 p.m.
It’s 7:45 pm on May 20 in downtown Colorado Springs. What is going on? #COwx #snow @DowntownCS pic.twitter.com/ePIsnu9G6p— Matt Wiley (@MWCoyote) May 21, 2019
--
7:42 p.m.
Colorado Springs police are on accident alert status.
When a crash occurs while police are on accident alert status, motorists should exchange insurance information and file a report later.
The crash must fall under certain criteria, however: A report can be filed later if there is no injury requiring medical attention, if no driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and if there is no damage to public property.
--
7:00 p.m.
--
Here's a look at the snow in other parts of the Pikes Peak region:
Monument
Falcon
Rockrimmon
Winter weather advisories are in effect for northern El Paso County and Teller County for Monday evening through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisories say. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."
A winter storm warning for Pikes Peak from Monday evening in effect until noon Tuesday predicted 6 to 12 inches of snow and winds gusting at up to 35 mph.
Statewide, 8 to 18 inches were expected to fall in mountains, and 5 to 12 inches were expected in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide, the National Weather Service in Boulder reported.
Think May is late in the season for snow? The latest in the season that measurable snowfall has come to Colorado Springs Airport — the city's official measurement location — was on June 10, 1975, when 1.1 inches of snow was recorded, weather service data shows. The weather service considers a measurable snowfall to be at least 0.1 inches.
The highest snowfall ever recorded in Colorado Springs for the month of May was in 1978, with a total of 19.4 inches. On average May in Colorado Springs brings 2.03 inches of rain and 0.7 inches of snow, weather service data show.