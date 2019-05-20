A late-season snow storm has hit the Pikes Peak region.
Here's the latest:
8:52 p.m.
A city-wide call out is currently in effect, according to a Public Works press release. Snow totals are predicted to be much higher than anticipated, the release says.
Heavy snow is predicted over the next 1-3 hours and then is expected to taper off between 10-midnight.
8:44 p.m.
The City is advising residents to avoid travel tonight due to cars becoming stranded.
Snow crews are on full call out citywide to address heavy wet snow. Focus on primary routes. Lots of cars getting stranded. Avoid travel tonight and let crews clear the roads. https://t.co/GYGLqEv8nK— City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) May 21, 2019
7:48 p.m
Monday's storm is impacting traffic in the area of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard, according to Colorado Springs police.
The storm is impacting traffic in the area of Barnes Rd. and Powers Blvd. Please consider taking alternative routes.— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 21, 2019
Here was the view from downtown Colorado Springs shortly before 8 p.m.
It’s 7:45 pm on May 20 in downtown Colorado Springs. What is going on? #COwx #snow @DowntownCS pic.twitter.com/ePIsnu9G6p— Matt Wiley (@MWCoyote) May 21, 2019
7:42 p.m.
Colorado Springs police are on accident alert status.
When a crash occurs while police are on accident alert status, motorists should exchange insurance information and file a report later.
The crash must fall under certain criteria, however: A report can be filed later if there is no injury requiring medical attention, if no driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and if there is no damage to public property.
7:00 p.m.
Here's a look at the snow in other parts of the Pikes Peak region:
Monument
Winter weather advisories are in effect for northern El Paso County and Teller County for Monday evening through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisories say. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."
Falcon
A winter storm warning for Pikes Peak from Monday evening in effect until noon Tuesday predicted 6 to 12 inches of snow and winds gusting at up to 35 mph.
Statewide, 8 to 18 inches were expected to fall in mountains, and 5 to 12 inches were expected in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide, the National Weather Service in Boulder reported.
Rockrimmon
Think May is late in the season for snow? The latest in the season that measurable snowfall has come to Colorado Springs Airport — the city's official measurement location — was on June 10, 1975, when 1.1 inches of snow was recorded, weather service data shows. The weather service considers a measurable snowfall to be at least 0.1 inches.
The highest snowfall ever recorded in Colorado Springs for the month of May was in 1978, with a total of 19.4 inches. On average May in Colorado Springs brings 2.03 inches of rain and 0.7 inches of snow, weather service data show.