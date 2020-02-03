A winter storm that moved in the region Monday has dumped several inches of snow in areas of the Pikes Peak region, and created slick roadways.

Many school districts canceled evening activities Monday, and have announced delayed starts on Tuesday. See the full list of closures, delays and cancellations here.

By about 6 p.m., an inch of snow accumulated at the Air Force Academy while 3 inches of snow in Cascade was reported to the weather service. The overnight low will drop to near -5 degrees and up to 5 inches of snow is likely to accumulate overnight in Colorado Springs. Tuesday morning is likely to see more snow and cold temperatures, creating dangerous travel conditions across the region.

Visit the Gazette's traffic map for updates on Colorado Springs-area road conditions.

About 500 flights Monday have been canceled at Denver International Airport in anticipation of the storm, including a few bound for Colorado Springs Airport.

Here are live updates on Monday's road and traffic conditions, snow totals and closures in the Pikes Peak region.

9:45 p.m.

Woodland Park Re-2 is closed Tuesday.

9:15 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12, Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8, and Harrison Dist. 2 are closed Tuesday.

9:00 p.m.

District 49 is closed Tuesday.

8:35 p.m.

A Commercial vehicle chain law is in effect on northbound Interstate 25 between exits 159 and 188 (Castle Pines), reports CDOT.

Chains or alternative traction devices are required for all commercial vehicles, including buses and vans of 16+ capacity, said CDOT in a tweet Monday night.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo is telling drivers to expect an icy morning commute on Tuesday.

8 PM Feb 3 Update: Radar & webcams across southern Colorado pretty much sums it up. Expect slick conditions through the AM commute! #cowx pic.twitter.com/OcOYj4747B — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 4, 2020

7:45 p.m.

Cripple Creek-Victor schools are closed Tuesday.

7:35 p.m.

Cañon City RE-1 schools are closed Tuesday.

7:30 p.m.

The weather service reports snow-packed and icy conditions along the I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad.

710 PM Update: Snow has spread into the southern I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad. Take care if you must travel tonight. Consider postponing if you don't. For the latest road conditions visit https://t.co/QJCAoKzuin #cowx pic.twitter.com/9z0kO9HWjz — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 4, 2020

7:25 p.m.

The safety closure on Interstate 70 over Vail Pass has been lifted.

6:45 p.m.

Colorado Springs police are asking drivers to avoid West Fillmore Street between Centennial Boulevard and Chestnut Street due to icy and slick conditions.

@CSPDPIO Please avoid the Fillmore hill between Centennial and Chestnut due to icy and slick conditions. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 4, 2020

6:19 p.m.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions for safety reasons due to a major crash west of the Vail Pass summit. The closure is between mile marker 195 - Vail Pass - and 176 - Copper Mountain.

5:35 p.m.

Fountain Police Department officers are on accident alert status. Drivers involved in a minor crash that does not involve excessive speed, drug or alcohol use and no one is injured, exchange information and file the incident online at colorado.gov within 72 hours of the crash.

3:35 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert status, meaning drivers involved in a minor crash that does not involve excessive speed, drug or alcohol use and no one is injured, exchange information and file the incident online at coloradosprings.gov/police-department within 72 hours of the crash.

3:25 p.m.

School District 49 schools will have a 2-hour delay Tuesday morning.

The rapid change in our weather is bringing freezing drizzle, along with plummeting temperatures to north and eastern El Paso County, creating hazardous driving conditions Monday afternoon, which will intensify Monday night. D49 will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Feb. 4. pic.twitter.com/boeTewLuML — School District 49 (@District49) February 3, 2020

2:50 p.m.

Another crash on southbound Interstate 25 at North Academy Boulevard had the left and center lanes blocked. Both lanes reopened at 3:10 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

A crash has closed southbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 170, three miles north of the Greenland exit, to Exit 174 - Tomah Road, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

Gazette reader Robert Corely, who is stuck in the traffic, said tow trucks removed one of the two semis from traffic at about 2:40 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, Manitou Springs District 14, Colorado Springs District 11 and Colorado Springs Charter academy have already canceled afternoon and evening activities.

The temperature measures 23 degrees at the airport, the city's official measuring site, at about 1:20 p.m., which creates a potential for icy roads by the time rush hour traffic starts.

Meteorologists issued a winter storm advisory for much of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Freezing drizzle/light snow continues across El Paso, Pueblo, & Fremont Co., with slick roads being reported in the Springs to Monument areas, as well as around Canon City. Main roads have become slick this afternoon & will likely worsen. Please use caution this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pSO8aMnopj — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 3, 2020

Snow is expected to start falling in higher elevated areas, including Teller County, about 2 p.m. Up to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts around 45 mph are expected Monday evening.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected over the southern San Juan mountains and up to 8 inches of snow is expected over the western Mosquito and eastern La Garita mountains Monday evening. Wind chill values in these areas are expected to plummet to -25 degrees. Wolf Creek and Monarch mountain passes are likely to have snow-packed and icy roads through the night.