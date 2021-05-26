High temperatures in the 70s and dry conditions were expected Wednesday in Colorado Springs -- good news for the Air Force Academy where nearly 1,000 cadets were expected to graduated in an Falcon Stadium ceremony.
Some clouds could briefly obscure the sun in the region, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Pueblo predict. But lightning and rain were held at bay ahead of a weak cold front due to pass through the region Thursday.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms steadily increase in the Pikes Peak region Thursday and Friday. Rain is probable on Saturday in Colorado Springs, where conditions were expected to start out sunny for the weekend before increasing clouds roll in.
Rain is also in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, with the best chances for a storm coming in the afternoon, the agency said.