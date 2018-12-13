NEW YORK • A wave of bomb threats emailed Thursday to hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings across the U.S. triggered searches, evacuations and fear — but there were no signs of explosives, and authorities said the scare appeared to be a crude extortion attempt.
Law enforcement agencies across the country dismissed the threats, saying they were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and were not considered credible.
Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.” They were sent from a spoofed email address. The sender claimed to have had an associate plant a small bomb in the recipient’s building and that the only way to stop him from setting it off was by making an online payment of $20,000 in Bitcoin.
“We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city,” the New York City Police Department’s counterterrorism unit tweeted. “These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time.”
In Colorado Springs, a series of bomb threats aimed at Academy District 20 schools in El Paso County appears to be hoax spreading across the nation.
Challenger Middle School, Frontier Elementary, Mountain Ridge Elementary, Pine Creek High School, the district’s Administrative Center and 12 to 15 surrounding businesses received bomb threats in emails, Colorado Springs police said.
As of Thursday afternoon, police had received 19 separate threats.
The threats do not appear credible. Police are investigating.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black would not comment on whether other El Paso County schools received the email.
“We don’t want people starting to call in threats to other schools,” Black said. “Every threat we receive we have to divert resources to handle. We take each very seriously.”
Several threats also were received at “at random businesses in El Paso County,” a Sheriff’s Office tweet says. The threats are believed to be “related to the hoax we are seeing nationwide.”
Other law enforcement agencies also dismissed the threats, which were written in a choppy style reminiscent of the Nigerian prince email scam.
The Palm Beach County, Fla., sheriff’s office and the Boise, Idaho, police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible. One of the emails wound up in a spam filter, Boise Police Chief William Bones said.
The FBI said it is assisting law enforcement agencies that are dealing with the threats.
“As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” the FBI said in a statement.
Thursday’s scare came less than two months after prominent Democratic officials and CNN’s Manhattan offices were targeted with package bombs.