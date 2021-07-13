water main break
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

A portion of Garden of the Gods Road west of Interstate 25 will be closed for 2-3 days, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs police.

All lanes of the thoroughfare will be shut down between Chestnut Road and Rusina Road over that period to fix a water main break that occurred on Tuesday.

Crews from Colorado Springs Utilities responded to investigate the rupture, which caused water to flow into the street, Ted Skroback, a spokesman for the agency, said.

Westbound traffic was detoured onto Rusina Road and eastbound traffic was detoured onto Chestnut Street, Skroback said.

Click here for local traffic updates.

Haze from Western fires settles in Colorado
Hikes on Manitou Incline to be interrupted for local races
Colorado Springs weather: Haze expected to stick around Tuesday

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments