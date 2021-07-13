A portion of Garden of the Gods Road west of Interstate 25 will be closed for 2-3 days, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs police.
All lanes of the thoroughfare will be shut down between Chestnut Road and Rusina Road over that period to fix a water main break that occurred on Tuesday.
Crews from Colorado Springs Utilities responded to investigate the rupture, which caused water to flow into the street, Ted Skroback, a spokesman for the agency, said.
Westbound traffic was detoured onto Rusina Road and eastbound traffic was detoured onto Chestnut Street, Skroback said.
