The Federal Communications Commission misled the public when it claimed last year that a cyberattack was hindering Americans’ ability to make their views known about net neutrality, according to an internal investigator’s report released Tuesday.
The report finds that the FCC — relying on information provided by its then-chief information officer — “misrepresented facts and provided misleading responses to congressional inquiries related to this incident.”
The report also said that despite describing the event as a cyberattack, the FCC failed to follow the established cybersecurity policies that are routine in the aftermath of such an event.