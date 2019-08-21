As part of our yearlong investigative series on the crisis in mental health care in Colorado, The Gazette and KKTV are co-hosting a Community Conversation Wednesday night on suicide prevention.
The forum, sponsored by UCHealth and Ent Credit Union and moderated by KKTV anchor Don Ward, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Studio Bee in the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Six experts will talk through a range of strategies for suicide prevention, with a focus on public health solutions and concrete steps we can take as individuals and as a community to turn back this scourge.
The panelists will answer questions from the audience and from Gazette readers.
The panelists are:
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hammond.
• Lori Jarvis-Steinwert, executive director, National Alliance on Mental Illness/Colorado Springs.
• Velda Baker, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services faith community nurse.
• Bob McLaughlin, chief operating officer of Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center.
• Mark A. Mayfield, Ph.D., LPC, a suicide survivor and founder and CEO of Mayfield Counseling Centers.
• Carolena Guiral Steen, assistant superintendent, Cheyenne Mountain School District.
Roughly once every other day, a person dies of suicide in El Paso County.
The county has seen more suicides from 2004 through 2017 than any other Colorado county, and the numbers aren’t even close.
Suicides routinely account for more deaths every year in Colorado Springs than automotive crashes, diabetes, breast cancer and homicide.
It’s worse for young people. Suicide was the leading cause of death for children ages 10-18 in Colorado in 2017.
In El Paso County, death by suicide nearly doubled for those 24 and under between 2007 and 2017, going from 5.5 per 100,000 people in that age group, or 14 deaths, to 11.7 per 100,000, or 30 deaths, according to state data.