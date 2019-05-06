Experts will discuss how the Colorado Springs community can work together to keep the city safe for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists during The Gazette's town hall.
Last year, 48 people died in crashes across the city, surpassing the previous record of 43 set in 1986. This year appears to be on a similar pace, with 14 fatal crashes — the same number as at this time last year.
KKTV anchor Don Ward will moderate a panel discussion Monday with Police Chief Vince Niski, Sgt. Jim Stinson of the Major Crash Unit, city traffic engineer Todd Frisbie and Drive Smart Colorado Executive Director Maile Gray.
The free event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., and it is not necessary to RSVP.
Past Community Conversations have focused on issues including homelessness, affordable housing, bike lanes, marijuana and veterans health care.