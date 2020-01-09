Colorado's Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his second State of the State address Thursday morning on the floor of the state House in Denver. He's expected to address health care, education and the importance of bipartisanship in the upcoming legislative session, among other topics.
12:17 p.m.
The speech has now concluded, and Polis is exiting the chamber. The joint session has ended. Thanks for sticking with us. Keep with The Gazette for further coverage and analysis this afternoon.
12:13 p.m.
Last year I used a Spider-Man quote, Polis says. "This year it's gonna be Lord of the Rings," he says, before setting up the following charge from Gandalf: "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us." All lawmakers present are term-limited, he says. How will they use their time? "We have the power to do the right thing. All we need is the courage to use it. Colorado has always been a state of trailblazers. ... Ours is a state of can-do people and can-do attitudes. We don't back down from a challenge, and we don't quit when the going gets tough. The state of our state is strong, it's forward-thinking, it's bold, it's courageous. Now let's get to work and show the world what we can accomplish together. God bless you all, God bless the great state of Colorado, and God bless the United States of America."
Our Marianne Goodland contends there was an error in the governor's Lord of the Rings quote.
"Now onto the real moment: Does he get the LOTR quote right as written by Tolkien? Nope. Still uses that third 'to.' #MYPRECIOUS," she tweeted.
12:10 p.m.
"The shift toward renewable energy is being driven by the private sector that sees a profitable future in renewable energy," he said. "Just this morning, some exciting news," Tri-State announced it will be replacing coal with renewable energy sources by 2030, he says, adding that it will result in a 90% reduction in the company's greenhouse-gas emissions.
12:08 p.m.
Reducing traffic helps air quality, he says. "In the Western United States, we're seeing firsthand how a changing climate is already impacting our water supply," as well as our outdoor recreation community and farmers and ranchers, he said. Thirteen of the state's largest fires have occurred since 2010, and all 20 have occurred since 2000, he says, before commending Colorado firefighters headed to battle blazes in Australia. "This is truly a global crisis."
12:05 p.m.
Our state's growth threatens the state's water supply, he says, adding that he was glad to see Prop DD pass in November. The state's growth is also impacting roads and bridges, he says. "The general fund alone can't meet our state's needs, and voters have rejected three straight ballot measures to fund roads. ... Thus, Coloradans look to us in this building to think big and do more to fund roads." Rural Colorado can't be forgotten, he adds.
12:01 p.m.
We want to enact paid family and medical leave for more Coloradans, Polis says. Unpaid leave forces families to make choices, "and for many, that's not a real choice. I'm hopeful that we can construct ... a solution" that provides time off to the greatest amount of Coloradans. "We're not left with the easy things to do. We're left with the hard ones. ... Let's lead by example in the next fiscal year by extending this benefit to" state employees, he says to applause. "How about if we say just as President Trump and our Congress did for our federal employees? ... True leadership is planting trees that we know we may not live long enough to enjoy the shade of," he says, now transitioning to speaking about protecting public lands in Colorado, some of which are being "loved to death," he says.
11:59 a.m.
We need to address Colorado's highest-in-the-nation teenage-vaping rate, he says. The state must also tackle its behavioral health and addiction crisis. "Our state already sends $1.4 billion on mental and behavioral health," he says. The system needs to be more patient-centric and easier to access, he says, calling behavioral health reforms "desperately needed." Such reforms can often save money as well, he adds.
11:53 a.m.
"Reinsurance is delivering real savings, but the peace of mind of having health care coverage is truly priceless," he says. "... We know that health care costs won't magically go down on their own. We all need to work on it." He's proud to support legislation to support prescription drug pricing transparency this year, he says. The health care public option will save Coloradans 9-18% on health care, he says. Colorado has the second highest hospital profit margin in the country, he says. "... The people are crying out for relief on high health care costs, and we can and we will do better."
11:51 a.m.
One out of eight Americans say they know someone who died because they couldn't afford medical treatment, Polis says, before emphatically stating, "This must change." "And it's starting to change, for the better, thanks to your bipartisan work," he says, citing legislation including the reinsurance program passed last year. Health care costs went down by an average of 20% this year as a result of that legislation, he says, with higher savings in Eastern Colorado and the Western Slope.
11:49 a.m.
"With so many pressing needs today, putting money in reserves is always a hard ask. I get that. But we truly have an obligation to save in good times like these so we can weather the next storm, whenever it comes," Polis says, speaking of putting additional funds in the state's reserves this year.
11:46 a.m.
Every Coloradan will experience "real tax relief" with a historic low rate of 4.5% this year, Polis says before calling for eliminating tax breaks for special interests, a move that he says will result in lower taxes for all and a more robust economy. Both Democrats and Republicans want to save Coloradans money on taxes, he says before accounting a bipartisan study group to reduce taxes before the end of his first term.
11:41 a.m.
"In the face of unprecedented hostility from this White House toward our immigrant and refugee communities, we can say proudly that, in Colorado, we stand with Dreamers and refugees," he says to copious amounts of applause. Polis says he encourages the Supreme Court to "do the right thing by Dreamers." "In Colorado, we don't build walls of exclusion. We build ladders of opportunities for everybody." He's now transitioning to speaking about cost of living and saving money.
11:36 a.m.
Most of the time a path to success includes some kind of higher education, but costs are rising, Polis says. Student debt is holding back young Coloradans from buying homes and starting their own families, he says. "After graduation day ... graduates deserve an economy that's brimming with opportunity to earn a good living. We need to keep our economy strong, and also we need to make sure our economy works for everyone. ... We mean a Colorado for all, and that means everybody," he says to applause. "And that's why I was proud to work with you guaranteeing that women get paid the same wage for the same work."
11:32 a.m.
Teachers, one of the most important professions in society, shouldn't have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, Polis says before calling for raising pay "for our hard-working educators." "We can't fulfill our promise" of a better education for our kids "if we don't do a better job of keeping them safe when they walk through the schoolhouse door." One of the most difficult days of his time in office was the day of the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch. The parents of Kendrick Castillo, who died in the shooting and was hailed a hero, are being recognized on the House floor. He'll never forget visiting with them shortly after the tragedy, he said. "Like millions of parents across this state ... I imagine myself in their shoes, and I know that we all did. The disbelief, the devastation, the anger, and the pain. The despair of losing a child to senseless violence is a weight that too many parents have been forced to bear for too long," he says. "... No parent should have to go through what John and Maria have gone through."
11:30 a.m.
"It's not that parents don't want their kids in preschool, it's that parents can't afford it," Polis says. This year's budget is proposing funding for an additional 6,000 children to attend preschool this year, he says. He's committed to achieving universal access to preschool for 4-year-olds by the end of his first term, he says. Every dollar invested in preschool produces a $7 return via lower special education needs, crime rates, et cetera, Polis says.
11:29 a.m.
"When a challenge arises, we get moving. I mean, why do you think I wear my blue sneakers everywhere?" Polis asks, eliciting laughs. He's referencing his famous blue tennis shoes, which he wears with both casual and fancy attire; he was once named "worst dressed congressman" by GQ.
11:25 a.m.
Despite its accomplishments, Colorado can't rest on its laurels, Polis said. "Too many folks still feel they're on an economic treadmill where paychecks just don't keep up with the increasing cost of living. ... Coloradans feel like they're running faster and faster on a treadmill but often not getting ahead. Too many of our fellow Coloradans are afraid that a hardship ... could send them into a financial tailspin." Some older Coloradans wonder if they'll be able to retire with dignity, while some younger Coloradans are saddled with student loans and threatened by the climate crisis, he says.
11:23 a.m.
Polis is listing accomplishments from the past year, including "free full-day Kindergarten for all." "That's a pretty darn good start for this General Assembly," he said, crediting bipartisanship. Ninety-five percent of the bills he signed last session were passed with bipartisan votes, he says. "Our faiths are interconnected, and we're better together," he adds.
11:20 a.m.
Polis is honoring the memory of Colorado service members and first responders who've made the ultimate sacrifice. He's asked family members in attendance of stand. He's also offering condolences to the family of the late state Rep. Kimmi Lewis, who died in December after a battle with cancer. Additionally, he sent well-wishes to state Sen. Lois Court, who will step down later this month due to a recently diagnosed rare autoimmune disorder. And he recognized state House Speaker KC Becker, in her last year as speaker.
11:19 a.m.
Polis is beginning his address by greeting those in attendance, focusing first on dignitaries. His speech was delayed momentarily by a protester, presumably, who seemed to have yelled, "End fracking now!"
11:16 a.m.
The joint session is being called back to order. Gov. Jared Polis is being escorted in to loud applause.
11:06 a.m.
The House is now in session under the leadership of Speaker KC Becker. The joint session is at ease while the crowd waits on Gov. Jared Polis to arrive.